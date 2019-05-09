HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) Stephanie Cook is just one of the many Hoschton locals looking to shed new light on the small town after two leaders cast a very dark shadow,
"We're about opening doors for people. We're about helping each other out, supporting each other in our community," said Cook.
Dozens of residents united for a prayer rally which included singing hymns by candlelight.
Dwight Acey said he came from another county to be part of the prayer meeting. He said the two leaders under fire for their comments and actions do not represent the majority.
"I'm sure for every person out here, there's probably a thousand people in this community who are very upset with them,” said Acey. “People determine who stays in office, not individuals."
"We just have to stand together,” added Cook.
