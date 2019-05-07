HOSCHTON,Ga (CBS46) -- "I am not prejudice" Hoschton Mayor tells CBS46 Bulldog as calls for resignation grow
Monday night, the small train depot in small town Hoschton was filled with armed sheriff’s deputies and locals on edge.
The Mayor, Theresa Kenerly, attempted to end the city council meeting without addressing why the city is in the national spotlight. And she tried to shut up councilwoman Susan Powers, who had had enough.
"This is not on the agenda... it doesn't matter what you have to say," she said in response to Powers taking the microphone, and later encouraging her to resign.
Internal documents we obtained from the city, claim the mayor told council members in executive session, she pulled the resume of a black candidate for city administrator, because she didn’t think the city was ready for it.
In a newspaper interview, meant to diffuse the tension, Councilman Jim Cleveland also said interracial marriage made his "blood boil."
As you can imagine, things there went south. Especially as those in the hot seat retreated from the meeting.
"You don’t represent our community," one shouted. "Let the people speak," said another.
As an African American woman calmly expressed her concerns, the mayor packed her bags.
At least one other council member followed.
"How are they allowed to leave?" demanded another resident.
The mayor left the meeting under a deputy's escort, refusing to confirm or deny what she is alleged to have said and done.
She refused to answer reporter questions. Except ours. We confronted her before the meeting.
She did not confirm or deny the words were hers, but said, "I can tell you, I love this town, the people and I am not prejudice."
Late today, members of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus called on the Mayor to resign, citing our interview with her.
