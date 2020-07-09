LULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a small Hall County town, resident Amanda Browning says she came to visit Lula then never left.
"I fell in love with it in the beginning," said Browning. She owns Amanda's Farm to Fork. "We're famous for my husband's fried chicken," said Browning.
She says she uses food as a way to connect with others, but acknowledges that a meal is a luxury not everyone can afford. So outside the restaurant sits "the Blessing Box." It is a passion project that Lula resident Mandy Stewart, of Love Your Neighbor Ministries, started.
"I just wanted to show a little love to our community and be the hand at the feet of Jesus and try to spread love instead of hate right now," said Stewart.
It works by donations from anyone in the community who can help. Things like canned goods, fresh veggies, toiletries, and socks are inside.
"It's open 24-7 and anybody can stop and get whatever they need out of it," said Stewart.
"It's good for the heart. It's good for the soul," said Browning. "It's good to know that people might not know you but they still care."
If you'd like information on how you can contribute to the Blessing Box or for ideas on how to start one in your area, click the following links:
https://www.facebook.com/amandasfarmtofork/
