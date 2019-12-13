Small victory in the Florida-Georgia water wars

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a rainy day there's still a drop of good news for Georgians from a federal courtroom in Albuquerque, of all places.
A judge says Florida's fight to get more of Georgia's water from the Chattahoochee River should be dismissed.
That is good news for folks who like Lake Lanier, tubing the Hooch in Atlanta and all the way south to the state line.
The latest judge to hear the case says Atlanta did a great job in cutting water use. Things like ;ow-flow shower heads and toilets were critical to conserving water.
And about those oysters? Florida's complaint that metro ATL was hogging all the water in the Chattachoochee to slake ATL's thirst and killing their oysters?
The federal judge had other ideas. Nope, the tough times for Florida oysters likely came by their allowing over-harvesting, and the drought, not thirsty Atlantans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.