FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Don't let the smile on this young man's face fool you, he's wanted for some serious charges in Floyd County.
Deputies said Anzrielle Antipartris Smith has more than 40 traffic citations under his belt coupled with aggravated assault on a police officer and false imprisonment charges.
There are currently felony warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Chris Parton at 706-591-2752.
