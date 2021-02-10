Flames ripped through a Krispy Kreme location in Atlanta early Wednesday morning, sending huge plumes of smoke into the night sky.
A video posted to Twitter shows the fire at the restaurant at 295 Ponce De Leon Ave in northeast Atlanta. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. and crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.
Yoooo @SHAQ your Donut shop on fire cuz 🤯🤯🤯😩😩😩🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/FrYXNugI3Y— Summerhouse Suggie (@Ayy_Suggs) February 10, 2021
Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher says it's very early in the investigation and a cause is unknown. He's also not aware of any injuries.
Despite the raging flames, Hatcher says crews were able to save a majority of the building.
CBS46 is on the scene and will have updates throughout the morning.
