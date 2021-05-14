ST. SIMONS ISLAND (CBS46) -- Black smoke is pouring from a cargo ship just off the Georgia coast.
The ship, called the" Golden Ray,” is being cut apart and towed away from where it wrecked in St. Simons Island in September 2019.
The salvage operation showed black smoke pouring off the ship, and water being sprayed on it.
