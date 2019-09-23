ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Smoke could be seen for miles as a fire ripped through a junkyard in northwest Atlanta Monday morning.
The fire started at a metal recyclable facility on the 800 block of Regina Drive.
The fire began in a 20 foot pile of recyclables and smoke could be seen throughout metro Atlanta. CBS46 received several calls from viewers asking what was happening.
Crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.
It's unclear what ignited the blaze.
There were no reports of injuries.
