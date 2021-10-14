ATLANTA (CBS46) — For the first time, the FDA authorizes e-cigarettes to stay on the market.
The agency approved three "Vuse" vaping products, made by the world's biggest cigarette company, R.J. Reynolds.
"I think it's a great thing," said Shareiff Dickson, assistant manager at World Piece. "I was always against actual cigarettes, in general. Cigarettes carry thousands of chemicals inside, versus something like the Vuse uses."
The products approved are strictly tobacco-flavored. And some contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
"I've been vaping and using e-cigarettes and using it for about eight years now. I used to smoke cigarettes, and I feel completely different," said Dickson.
Without flavors like cotton candy, the FDA is gambling on the idea youth won't be sucked in, hoping instead e-cigarettes will help adults quit smoking. But the concern from some is this approval will send the wrong message.
"I got nieces and nephews. And when I saw my niece in the hands of a JUUL, that put fear in me," said Dickson.
Smoke shop sales associate Jaylen Allen also supports the approval for adult use.
"This is allowing those people to have more control over their addiction, than they have," said Jaylen Allen, sales associate at X-Hale City.
But Allen says to kids -- don't let this be an excuse to start an addiction.
"As far as kids are concerned, they need to leave these alone. Because it's not necessary," said Allen.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than a quarter of high school students use e-cigarettes.
As of February 2020, the CDC says more than 2,800 people have been hospitalized or died from vaping and 15% of those were minors.
DPH promotes the Georgia Tobacco Quitline for tobacco cessation. It is available to all Georgians aged 13 and older. It is available 24/7 and is free to callers. The number is 1-877- 270-STOP (7867).
