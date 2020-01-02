ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport is officially smoke free after the city’s indoor smoking ban in public places took effect overnight.
For years, each concourse had its own indoor smoking room inside the facility but those are no longer in service. If you smoke, you'll now have to walk outside to one of these designated smoking areas.
The city of Atlanta's indoor smoking ban went into effect at 12 a.m. It bans smoking or vaping indoors, including at three restaurants that previously allowed smoking.
The new outdoor smoking areas are located outside the North Terminal, the South Terminal and the International Terminal.
As for smokers who are coming through Atlanta on a connecting flight? Although it might be quite an inconvenience to leave the terminal, head outside to smoke or vape, and then go back through security.
Through the end of January, the airport will have certain concession stores where you can get FDA-approved smoking cessation lozenges for.
"Concessionaires will distribute packs of 20 lozenges to each passenger who presents a valid boarding pass and proof of age showing that they are over 18 years of age,” says Paul Brown, assistant General Manager for commercial development.
Enforcement of the new indoor smoking ban will be handled by Atlanta Police officers assigned to the airport.
Violators could face fines of up to $200.
