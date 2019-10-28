MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Carrollton man dubbed the "smug strangler" for his facial expressions and behavior during trial will serve 20 years in prison for strangling the mother of his baby.
A Cobb County jury deliberated just over an hour on Friday before they found Derek James Burns, 29, guilty of aggravated assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, simple battery and simple assault.
On the evening of April 19, 2018, investigators say Burns was at the victim’s home in Marietta. The two were arguing when Burns put her in a choke hold from behind, choking her until she lost consciousness and bladder control.
When she regained consciousness, she realized that Burns had dragged her across the floor and placed her in a corner. The woman says he told her not to lift her head until after he had gone, or he would shoot her and “make it look like a suicide.” Authorities say Burns displayed a smug demeanor in court and often laughed throughout the week-long trial.
The state called a former girlfriend of Burns’ as a witness. She testified that he had also choked her to unconsciousness when they were dating.
“In 1999, the victim in this case was sexually assaulted in another county. After a three-year process, that defendant’s criminal trial resulted in an acquittal that left lasting emotional scars,” Senior ADA Shepard Orlow said.
“She showed tremendous courage in once again placing her trust in our judicial system and the hands of Cobb County prosecutors and jurors,” he said.
After the verdict, Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs called Burns “vicious and harmful.” She sentenced him to 22 years in prison, with 20 years to serve. He will spend the remaining time on probation. Burns has been in custody since April 2018. He will receive credit for time served.
