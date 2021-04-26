SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgians continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Smyrna has rescinded all mask requirements effective immediately.
In a statement released Monday, the city of Smyrna made note of recent vaccination initiatives while announcing an immediate lifting of the city's mask mandate. The announcement also touted Cobb County's falling COVID-19 case rates over the past two weeks, down to roughly 0.124% of the county's population.
The full statement from Mayor Norton can be read below:
A month ago on March 25th the Governor allowed anyone in Georgia who wants a vaccine the ability to get one, and for the past three weeks the City of Smyrna has administered vaccinations to citizens locally. The City will continue to administer vaccinations each Friday at the Smyrna Community Center.
COVID cases are currently 124 per 100,000 population in Cobb County for the past 14 days, which is .124%.
Smyrna will continue to have the same requirements as outlined by the Governor’s order, but local executive order number 5 is hereby rescinded effective immediately, and masks are no longer required in the city. Thank you to everyone for your diligence and cooperation throughout this unprecedented time.
I am proud of our community, and look forward to getting back to normal, beginning with Food Truck Tuesdays May 11th and our first concert on the green June 12th!
