SMYRNA (CBS46) — A new outdoor development with restaurants and an open-container green space is coming to the City of Smyrna.
The concept is called The Quad and it will be built at the corner of Spring Road and Jonquil Drive.
Guests will be able to play games on the green space or enjoy live entertainment.
“Creating this as a restaurant district will allow the uses to intermingle and the alcohol to be brought to that center area from all the properties involved in it,” Rusty Martin, the city’s community development director, said.
“I wanted a place for the community to go,” developer David Woodberry told the council Monday. “It feels like the Smyrna area is lacking in a … gathering spot where the whole family can come, and kids can have pizza and the parents can have tacos and margaritas and all hang out.”
The city council just approved the zoning for the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.