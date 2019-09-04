SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Smyrna city officials are trying to combat teen smoking and have introduced the "smoke-free 21" ordinance.
The ordinance would prohibit the sales of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
It would also make it illegal for anyone under 21 to possess or use tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
The city says it got input from educators who say they've seen an increase in smoking among high school and middle school students.
This comes on the heels of a national campaign aiming to raise the minimum age of smoking to 21.
