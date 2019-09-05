SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Smyrna issued an ordinance that passed on Tuesday that you will have to be at least 21-year-old in order to buy, sell or possess tobacco products in Smyrna.
“The main goal is to really impact the use of e-cigarettes and vaping,” said Smryna City Council member Tim Gould, who sponsored the ordinance. “That’s a danger.”
Gould said e-cigarettes are creating a new generation of smokers. He also told CBS46, “95 percent of lifelong smokers start before the age of 21. So if we don’t take action, we’re going to create a problem that our kids will pay the price for, for years to come.”
One woman in Smryna, who did not want to be identified, is a long-time cigarette smoker and she believes legal adults should be able to decide for themselves whether they want to smoke.
Another Smyrna resident, Churck Armstrong told us, “All these chemicals they have them putting in these vapes…you really don’t know what you’re smoking,”
Armstrong said he gave up cigarettes to start vaping. He said he has mixed feelings about the ordinance.
While the ordinance passed unanimously, there was some criticism before the vote
“I really think this is more of a national or a state issue that should be dealt with and not a local city government but who knows maybe we can make a difference,” Andrea Blustein said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“The goal is really to try to reduce access to anyone under 21,” Gould explained “So it makes it harder, more difficult for them to be able to get a hold of tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping devices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.