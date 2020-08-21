SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46)-- One metro city is enacting a mask mandate. Starting today, face coverings will be required in public in Smyrna.
Mayor Derek Norton issued the Executive Order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2020. The Order requires people to wear masks in any place other than a personal vehicle or residential property. Exemptions include those who have religions objections, as well as people who have medical issues that would make it difficult for them to wear masks.
The Order also specifically requires masks to be worn in polling places.
There is no mention yet of how the Order will be enforced, and whether there is a fine associated with violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.