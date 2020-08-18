SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mask mandate in the City of Smyrna will go into effect Friday following an Executive Order issued by Mayor Derek Norton.

"This Executive Order #5 for Mask and Face Coverings becomes effective at 11:59 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020. It is consistent with the Order issued by Governor Kemp which allows for the strengthening of local provisions regarding face coverings. It is our intent to provide support to local businesses and to continue to do everything we can to protect the health, safety and welfare of Smyrna citizens and staff," said Mayor Norton in a released statement Tuesday.

The Order states:

"Requiring facial coverings in public are necessary and appropriate to balance the public’s interest in not being unduly burdened with the compelling public interest of providing for the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the City."

Face coverings will be required in:

Polling places, meaning the room provided in each precinct for voting at a primary or election.

Public place means any place other than a personal vehicle, residential property, or an entity including the curtilage thereof.

Except as otherwise provided in this Order all persons in an entity or a public place shall wear a facial covering or mask over the mouth and nose at all times where other physical distancing measure may be difficult to maintain from non-cohabitating persons.

The Order does however allow exemptions to the requirement. Those who have religious objection to wearing a facial covering or mask, as well as those who have medical issues diagnosed by a licensed physician can forego wearing masks.