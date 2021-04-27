SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On West Spring Street in Smyrna, life is beginning to return to normal. Abby Hatley enjoyed spending time outdoors with her niece on Tuesday, without wearing mask.
“I’m pretty excited. I’m kind of on the side where I feel like if you are still uncomfortable then you can still wear a mask and separate, but it’s kind of nice for those who have been vaccinated,” Hatley said.
The mayor lifted the city’s mandatory mask mandate on Monday and touted Cobb County’s falling COVID cases over the past two weeks. Statistics show COVID cases make up less than 1% of the county’s population.
“I am okay with it. I’m naturally a bit hesitant because it has been a year of being safe so anything that says we can be a little freer is automatically a bit scary,” Smyrna resident Ken Delaguera said.
Data shows that 52% of all Americans have received at least one vaccine. As a result, the CDC adjusted their mask guidelines as well.
“Cases and deaths are down, down dramatically,” President Biden said.
Biden and other federal officials said fully vaccinated Americans can now go without masks outdoors expect in crowded settings like concerts, sporting events and parades.
“The bottom line is clear, if you’re vaccinated you can do more things more safely both outdoors as well as indoors,” Biden said.
“As long as the crowds aren’t too crazy and people aren’t too clustered together, I’m all for it and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I think after a year of quarantining it’s almost a bit exciting to think hey we can do things,” Delaguera said.
More than 250 million COVID shots have been given nationwide and 80% of seniors have received at least one shot. It appears this has a lot to do with the changes we are seeing in Smyrna and elsewhere.
