SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Derek Norton announced on Friday that he has signed an executive order to close dine-in service at all restaurants and bars and limiting services to take-out and drive-thru only.
Mayor Norton said the Declaration of Emergency will remain in effect until April 3.
This executive order will be effective at 8 p.m. on Friday for the following:
- All restaurants coffee shops and other places where food is offered to the public shall be limited to take out, drive through or delivery. All on premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants with a license to sell alcoholic beverages may sell such beverages with takeout orders.
- All public assemblages, events and gatherings of ten people or more persons are prohibited within the city limits.
- All bars, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks, private social clubs are closed.
Mayor Norton released the following statement:
"All other established laws regarding the purchase and/or consumption of alcohol must be followed. The intent of the option with this Executive Order is to help our local establishments stay afloat during this very difficult time. You may order with a takeout order to take home for consumption. The order also enables Uber Eats, etc. to bring alcohol with orders. Additionally, the order applies to all gatherings of 10 or more persons."
However, the order is not intended to apply to daycare centers.
