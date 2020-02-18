SMYRNA, GA (CBS46)—The city of Smyrna made it official, they have a new top cop.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Chief Joseph Bennett was sworn in by Judge Phyllis Collins.
Chief Bennett grew up in Smyrna where he still resides with his wife Mary, his daughter Kaitlin, and son Joey.
He graduated Reinhardt College for his undergraduate degree, and he has a Master’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University.
Chief Bennett joined the Smyrna police force in 1995.
In addition, he served as a marksman with the Smyrna SWAT team for 10 years.
Bennett previously served as the police department’s operations deputy chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.