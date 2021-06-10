SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Smyrna police officer rescued a kitten from the underside of an SUV Wednesday morning.
The driver called for help after hearing the frightened kitten meowing loudly during their morning commute.
Sergeant Trey Stephens responded to the call and performed the roadside rescue. Smyrna police said the kitten could use a home as the driver I s highly allergic to cats. Send a message to the Smyrna Police Department on Facebook if you’re interested in adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.