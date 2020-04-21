COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—Georgia State Police are investigating a wreck involving a Smyrna police cruiser
The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday at south Cobb Drive near Interstate 285.
Smyrna police have not released any details surrounding the accident, including the officer’s condition or the condition of the other driver involved.
CBS46 is closely monitoring this story and will bring you the latest as it becomes available
