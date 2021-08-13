SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute ended in a shooting during a scrimmage game at a high school in Cobb County Friday night.
Campbell High School officials instructed everyone to take shelter when the incident occurred, luckily, no one was reported injured at this time.
Smyrna Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
