COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—Georgia State Police are investigating a deadly wreck involving a Smyrna police cruiser
The fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday at South Cobb Drive near Interstate 285.
According to Smyrna police, a police cruiser collided with a silver Chevy Tahoe.
"As a result of the collision, a Smyrna Police Officer, Christopher Eric Ewing, was killed in the line of duty; the driver of the silver Chevy Tahoe was transported to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for injuries", police wrote.
Smyrna Police Department have identified the suspected drunk driver to be Robert Lorenzo Cox of Duluth. Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI Alcohol along with a slew of other charges.
Smyrna Chief of Police released the following statement during the news conference:
"Instead of talking about Mr. Cox, I want to tell you about Officer "Christopher Eric Ewing". Officer Ewing was a two- year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department having served on nights in the Uniform Patrol Division. Officer Ewing was also a United States Air Force Veteran currently serving in the reserves. Officer Ewing was married and had three beautiful children. Officer Ewing had recently received a lifesaving award and had applied for the DUI task force.As Chief, I can tell you this hits home and it hurts! We are asking that you keep Officer Ewing's family and his Smyrna Police family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to cope with our loss."
The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the fatal accident.
