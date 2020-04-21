COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—Georgia State Police are investigating a deadly wreck involving a Smyrna police cruiser
The fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday at south Cobb Drive near Interstate 285.
According to Smyrna police, a police cruiser collided with a silver Chevy Tahoe.
"As a result of the collision, a Smyrna Police Officer was killed in the line of duty; the driver of the silver Chevy Tahoe was transported to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for injuries", police wrote.
The name of the officer is being withheld until the Smyrna Police Department can ensure the officer's family and love ones have been notified.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the fatality accident, and police are expected to release additional details at a press conference today at 3:00 p.m.
