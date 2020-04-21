SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I have before me a prepared written statement that no chief ever wants to make,” said Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett. “Last night at 11:09 p.m., officer Christopher Ewing was killed in the line of duty.”
The 34-year-old was killed in a car crash near South Cobb Drive and Oak Drive. Police said Robert Lorenzo Cox failed to yield while turning left and smashed into Ewing’s police cruiser.
“As of 5:57 a.m., I can tell you that Robert Lorenzo Cox of Duluth, Georgia was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle.”
Cox is also charged with several other misdemeanors and felonies including driving under the influence and tampering with evidence. A warrant states he removed two corona beer bottles from his SUV, one of them opened, and threw them away at a nearby gas station before police arrived on scene.
“As the chief, I can tell you this hits home,” said Joseph Bennett. “It hurts.”
Officer Ewing was a married father of three. He served in the Air Force before joining the police department. He was with the Smyrna Police Department for two years.
“Officer Ewing has recently received a lifesaving award and had just recently applied to be a member of the DUI task force,” Bennett said.
Officers are now in mourning for a man who left such a tremendous impact.
“We’re asking that you keep officer Ewing’s family and the Smyrna police family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to cope with this loss."
