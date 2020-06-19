SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Smyrna Police Department asked for the public's help to find a missing 95-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon.
Smyrna Police issued a Mattie's Call for Kenneth Lyle Dehaas, 95. He was last seen on the 4000 block of North Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna at 1:25 p.m. Police said Mr. Dehaas suffers from dementia and also has a pacemaker.
Dehaas is white, 5'11", and weighs approximately 175 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was wearing khaki pants with a dark plaid shirt. He may be traveling in a 1968 red Mercury Cougar.
If you have any information about Dehaas' whereabouts, call 911 or Smyrna Police at 770-434-9481.
