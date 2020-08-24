SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation of a Smyrna Police officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred near the 1600 block of Spring Rd SE.
According to Smyrna Police, officers noticed a stolen U-Haul pick-up truck inside city limits around 3:30 p.m., however, the driver quickly attempted to flee the area before contact was made.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but instead of complying, the driver struck a Smyrna Police patrol vehicle. As a result, an officer fired several shots at the stolen vehicle heading towards West Spring Street and Roswell Street before crashing.
A white female and white male exited the vehicle, fleeing on foot. After a short pursuit the female was apprehended, however, the search for the male suspect in ongoing.
No suspects or officers have been injured.
The Smyrna Police Department and the Cobb County Police Department are handling the stolen vehicle and accident investigations. GBI is assisting with the officer-involved shooting investigation.
