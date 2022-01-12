SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police want you to check twice to make sure you lock your car in one section of town.
Investigators say despite an increase in car thefts from 2020 to 2021 in a certain section of South Cobb Drive, lately that's changed.
"We have a lot of people coming off the highway and targeting the citizens and travelers who are coming through, and stealing things out of their cars and possibly stealing their cars as well," said Officer Taylor Elliot, a Public Information Officer with Smyrna Police. "The last few weeks we have had several cars stolen from that area as well as an increase in cars being broken into."
According to a police report from Dec. 11, a woman was cleaning her car at the Take 5 Car Wash. She left it running while she went to grab some supplies. That's when someone hopped in and took off with her white Mercedes.
"It's kind of scary but I stay close to my car and I try not to go too far away to make sure nobody jumps into my car," said Shirelle King who was pumping gas in the area Wednesday.
On Jan. 1, a police report detailed another incident at the same car wash. It said around 5:30 p.m., a suspect hopped into a woman's vehicle while she was cleaning it. She told the suspect to get out and he attempted to pull away but couldn't. The report then said that the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a round into the car before leaving the scene in another vehicle.
"Pay attention to what's going on around you. If you are going into a store, make sure your car is secure, never leave your car running at the pump or running at a parking space while you run inside to grab something," said Officer Elliot.
A statement from Take 5 Car Wash says; "The safety and security of our customers and teams is our top priority at Take 5 Car Wash. We are aware of these incidents, and cooperating fully with local authorities through their investigations."
If you have any information on the recent crimes in the area, you're asked to contact investigators at the Smyrna Police Department.
