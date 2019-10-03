COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw resident Jesse Kolb was outside in his backyard doing yard work when he noticed a large snake.
“Very slender head, the body got progressively fatter, probably 4,5-feet long," says Kolb. "The first thing I looked for was a rattler, and there was no rattler on the tail. So I know it was most likely safe, as I got closer to video, it just minded its own business.”
Luckily the snake was not venomous. Snake experts tell CBS46 because of the extreme heat, more and more snakes have been seen slithering around.
Dr. Gaylord Lopez tells us at the Georgia Poison Center they are seeing an uptick in snake bites.
“They can be really dangerous, and they are out and about and biting in record numbers. I certainly, think weather extremes can lead to more snake bites, and as weather remains hot, people are outdoors you are going to see them interacting”
Last year 461 snake bites were reported, so far this year there have been 423.
“It was our busiest year last year but already we are 5 percent busier than last year so snakes are out and about” Says Dr. Lopez.
