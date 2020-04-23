ATLANTA(CBS46)—People receiving food stamps should see an increased amount deposited in their accounts.
According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, SNAP's monthly benefit payment was increased by 40% to help families increase their food purchasing power while families deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” said Secretary Perdue.
