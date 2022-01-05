ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman in Atlanta.
The incident occured back on Dec. 2 when a man wearing all black approached a woman attempting to enter a building on the 900 block of Hightower Road, police reported.
The man reportedly pushed the victim to the ground, snatched her purse, phone, and vehicle keys.
The victim stood in front of her vehicle in an attempt to stop the man, but he drove away, allegedly striking her left side as he fled the scene.
There is currently a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Atlanta Police have asked that anyone with information contact the APD or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons are not required to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward. This is an ongoing, active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
