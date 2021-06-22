GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A 65-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with lying to obtain his U.S. citizenship.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh claimed on his U.S. citizenship application that he never persecuted anyone because of their political opinions. However, officials said Belayneh allegedly served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison in Ethiopia in the late 1970s. This period was known as Red Terror.
At the prison, Belayneh allegedly “participated in the severe physical abuse and interrogation of prisoners”, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Prisoners were abused based on their political beliefs, a U.S. Attorney spokesperson said.
The indictment alleged that Adebe unlawfully received his U.S. citizenship because he reportedly concealed his involvement in Red Terror.
Abebe is charged with two counts of unlawful procurement of naturalization, and the maximum sentence for each count is 10 years in prison. A conviction would also result in automatic revocation of Abebe’s U.S. citizenship.
“Human rights violators have no home in the United States,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “No matter how much time has passed, the Department of Justice will find and prosecute individuals who committed atrocities in their home countries and covered them up to gain entry to the United States.”
“The laws of the United States are designed to provide refuge for the victims of human rights violation and to exclude those who commit them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia. “The defendant’s alleged lies through his immigration and naturalization process subverted this system. We commend our law enforcement partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the dedicated team at the Department of Justice who work tirelessly to assure that individuals such as the defendant do not have a safe haven in our communities.”
“Abebe’s lies and horrible past deeds have thankfully come back to haunt him,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Now he will be held accountable. Thanks to some great work from the agents and officers involved in this case as well as our law enforcement partners, justice will be served.”
Anyone who has information about former human rights violators in the United States are urged to contact U.S. law enforcement through the HSI tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423) or its online tip form at www.ice.gov/tips.
