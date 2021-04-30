SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)—A Snellville man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison in connection to a lottery scheme that targeted the elderly.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Arizona, Omar Stephenson, 32, and others called elderly victims in the United States, claiming the victims had won a lottery.
The victims were told they must first pay fees and taxes to receive their winnings.
“Stephenson’s role in this scheme was to launder the fraudulent proceeds for fellow co-conspirators in Jamaica. The loss suffered by the victims exceeded $900,000,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
Stephenson has a hearing on June 2 that will determine how much restitution he will have to pay to the victims.
