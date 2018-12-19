Snellville, GA (CBS46) Snellville Mayor Thomas Witts has resigned as part of a plea deal after he was indicted on tax evasion charges.
Witts was indicted on 66 charges, including tax evasion and theft.
His plea deal includes 10 years probation and no jail time.
City leaders are now looking to appoint an interim mayor to serve the final year of Witt's term.
