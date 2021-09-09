A Snellville Police Department officer and another driver were injured Thursday afternoon following a major accident on Scenic Highway.
The police department says the officer was headed to a rollover with his emergency equipment activated when he collided with a passenger vehicle.
The officer was traveling in the center turn lane due to heavy traffic in the area when a Ford Focus pulled out from a shopping center and onto the eastbound side in front of the officer's vehicle.
The officer attempted to avoid the vehicle by swerving to the left but was unsuccessful. Police say the driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing a seatbelt.
Both the officer and the driver of the Ford Focus were transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and will be investigating.
Scenic Highway was closed in both directions between Wisteria Drive and Dogwood Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.