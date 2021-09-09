A Snellville Police Department officer was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Scenic Highway.
The police department says that the officer was headed to a rollover with his emergency equipment activated when he collided with a passenger vehicle.
The police officer was transported to a local hospital. A person or persons in the other vehicle were also transported.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and will be investigating.
Scenic Highway is currently closed in both directions between Wisteria Drive and Dogwood Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
