SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was walking her dog in a Snellville neighborhood Thursday morning died after a large tree fell across the roadway.
First responders were dispatched around 11:16 a.m. to Capot Court in unincorporated Snellville.
Upon arrival, authorities found the woman pinned by the tree and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Her dog was injured during the incident and was turned over to an Animal Welfare officer at the scene for further veterinary care, Gwinnett County Police told CBS46 News.
Investigators say the woman’s body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for details.
