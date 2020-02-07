HIAWASSEE, Ga. (CBS46) A light coating of snow has covered several parts of north Georgia while a wintry mix of sleet moved through metro Atlanta early Friday morning.
Several people have taken to social media to post pictures and videos of the light snow, including CBS46's Rebekka Schramm, who described it on Facebook Live.
Schramm posted a video showing a light wintry mix in the parking lot of the CBS46 studios.
Twitter-user Mike Sewell also posted videos of the snow falling up in Hiawassee.
Very fine dusting of snow here on Ramey Mountain in Hiawassee GA. Temperature is 31 degrees. pic.twitter.com/A1xALUI7xh— Mike Sewell (@sewell308) February 7, 2020
Reddit user Danny Swain uploaded this video to the site, showing snow flurries near Dunwoody Hall and Holcomb Bridge. Can't see the video? Click here.
Is it snowing where you live? If so, we'd love to see pictures. Click here to post your pics!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.