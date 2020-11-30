Snow flurries move across the metro and north Georgia

The snow has officially arrived in Georgia.

“We never know what to expect,” said Judy Wilson owner of Hometown Florist & Yesterday's Decor. For the store owner and Ellijay local, the snow usually means crowds, but she said they’re already here.

“All of our cabins have been full since June and they’re still full,” said Judy.

Many now work remotely because of COVID-19 and have flocked to small picturesque towns like Ellijay. The snow is usually accompanied by stores full of Christmas goodies, but not this year.

“Normally my store is completely full of Christmas and this year the inventory didn’t make it in because it never made it into the country,” said Judy.

For those in the mountains, Georgia Department of Transportation is asking all to be cautious on the roads as the flurries of snow continue.

“We’re actually pretreating roadways and we’re going to continue that over the evening,” said Katie Strickland, GDOT District Communications Specialist for the North East.

Salt trucks and plow crews are already dispersed throughout the north to make sure residents and those who are here for the first time will remain safe.

“The bridges here are real bad and have black ice. Being from here I know the areas that I drive where there’s always black ice, it’s just something you get used to, areas to be careful,” said Judy.

For information on school closings, click here.