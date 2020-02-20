ATLANTA (CBS46) – A wintry mix of rain and snow are all possible as a storm system moves through Georgia through the overnight hours. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for far northern Georgia, where 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible.
Before the system is completely out of the area, there’s still enough moisture available for another half-inch to inch of rain to fall over the next 12 hours. Any additional rain could yield problems with runoff and possible flooding in areas that are already in flood or elevated stage.
So the big question is, how will this impact the work/school Friday morning commute?
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, temperatures have held steady in the mid 30’s, but those temperatures will begin to drop overnight. As the temperature falls, the rain will switch to a rain/snow mix and eventually all snow flurries as the system moves out of Georgia. A few flurries could fall over metro Atlanta between 2AM-6AM.
No accumulations are expected, but flurries mixed with black ice could make for a difficult Friday morning commute. As temperatures warm above freezing in the late morning, the threat of black ice will come to an end.
As Friday progresses, temperatures should rebound into the mid-40’s with clear skies. This pattern will continue through Sunday before showers start to return to the area Monday.
