ATLANTA – Snow is currently moving into northwest Georgia, with showers moving into metro Atlanta.
Alerts
A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta northward until 7 p.m. tonight.
The advisory -- which includes Atlanta, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Decatur and Jonesboro -- means that winter weather could produce travel issues today.
What to expect
Tuesday late morning: Scattered snow in northwest Georgia, with scattered rain in metro Atlanta. The scattered rain is expected to briefly change over to scattered rain and snow north of I-85 before ending.
Tuesday afternoon: It's expected to be dry by 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: The ground should be mostly dry for your commute Wednesday morning, but any wet roads will freeze, creating the potential for dangerous black ice.
Snow amounts
A dusting of snow is possible in northwest metro Atlanta, including Cobb and Cherokee counties.
The further northwest you go from Atlanta, the higher your risk of accumulating snow.
Very cold Tuesday and Wednesday
As the cold front moves through north Georgia, expect very cold air and windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Wind chill temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to drop into the teens.
Also of note, Delta Air Lines is warning that winter weather in metro Atlanta may impact travel to and from destinations, especially in the Midwest and Northeastern U.S.
Click here for advisories posted to the Delta Air Lines website.
