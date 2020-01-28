ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was one of the worst weather events in Georgia state history. Six years ago Tuesday, ice and two inches of snow brought the city of Atlanta to a complete standstill.
The snow started falling at 12:30 p.m. on January 28, 2014. In just a matter of hours, Atlanta's winding highways had transformed into icy parking lots. The hilly side streets were even worse.
Seventeen mile commutes turned into seven hour nightmares. People were so desperate to get home, they ditched their cars in the middle of the road and walked for miles.
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed blamed the snow jammed highways on everyone trying to get home at the same time. Hundreds of kids were trapped at schools overnight, some without provisions like food or a place to sleep.
At the world's busiest airport, a full ground stop led to hundreds of cancelled flights and stranded 1,500 passengers overnight.
Even though Atlanta looked like a scene from AMC's hit show The Walking Dead, warm southern hospitality was alive and well. Strangers, co-workers, friends and family all came together to make the best of a bad situation.
Perhaps one of the most talked about moments on social media was Braves legend Chipper Jones rescuing stranded Braves First Baseman Freddie Freeman on a four-wheeler.
Atlanta and state officials came under fire for poor planning and slow response times. The catastrophe was a catalyst to make major changes for the Georgia Department of Transportation emergency response. GDOT says Snowmageddon 2014 has prompted them to create the one of the best emergency response plans in the nation with a commitment to being proactive as opposed to reactive when it comes to winter weather.
