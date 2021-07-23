ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute’s inaugural CTVLI Humanitarian Award will be awarded to social activist, Bryan Stevenson Friday.
The award honors the legacy of human rights champion Dr. C. T. Vivian, who was a massive force in the pursuit of social progress in America and worldwide.
The CTVLI created the award to recognize those who exemplify Dr. Vivian’s actions, who have made major contributions to the enhancement and continued betterment of the human condition and the common good regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or social status.
The organization will host a virtual event Friday to celebrate Bryan Stevenson’s accomplishments. Stevenson is expected to discuss his role as founder/executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization focused on protection of basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. Stevenson also wrote the best-selling book, Just Mercy, which became the basis for a film of the same name.
The CTVLI will also present their Lifetime Achievement Award to late baseball legend and philanthropist, Hank Aaron, posthumously, and to his wife, Billye Suber Aaron to honor their contributions and years of support for the CTVLI.
United States Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate, and Stacey Abrams, best-selling author, activist, political leader, and 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, are also set to be featured, with Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife acting as Honorary Chairs.
