ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new survey from Gallup finds declines in social distancing and a lack of personal protective equipment.
“I think it’s pretty arrogant to say your fun is more important than protecting the public health,” says local healthcare worker Andrew Edwards. He says people are getting too comfortable too fast.
“I think there’s lots of ways we can get out and have fun that don’t have to be gathering in large crowds at the park or sitting in restaurant tables back-to-back-to-back on the side of the street,” says Edwards.
Lauren Husky says she thinks otherwise.
“I am fantastically happy. I am so blessed that we are outside, we get to be outside enjoy the sun!”
According to the new survey, there have been declines in social distancing in states that loosened restrictions.
- 58% completely or mostly isolating self, down from peak of 75%
- Decline among those in states with and without stay-at-home orders
- More report going to work, grocery stores and other's homes
To read the survey details, click here.
Husky goes on to say, “I’m not necessarily nervous about it because I feel like if you’re out here and you don’t have a mask on I feel like you should be able to be fine as long as you keep your distance from people you’ve been around all the time.”
Edwards says there is a balance between fun and safety, and the community as a whole needs a better.
“We over 100,000 people dead when those people start to matter to each other empathy is a thing folks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.