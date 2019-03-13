ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In the wake of the college admissions cheating scandal that involved college administrators, coaches, and Hollywood actors and actresses, social media has been littered with comments about the problems with college admissions, access, money, and privilege.
Here's a quick sampling of some of the comments from Twitter under the hashtag #CollegeCheatingScandal
The more revealed about the #CollegeCheatingScandal the more I am infuriated by the flagrantly entitled actions taken to secure spots in top universities for rich kids. The only lesson students learn in this scam is that merit matters not when money is in play. #Shameful @CNN— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 13, 2019
I graduated from college with a student loan debt of 100,000, because my family couldn’t afford to send me to college. I worked during the school year and summer, and had a small band scholarship. I may be in debt, but at least I earned my education. #CollegeCheatingScandal— Missy (@NerdWoman44) March 13, 2019
If a poor mum stole $200 worth of groceries to feed her children, she'd go to jail in America but if you're a rich celebrity that bribes & cheats their children's' way into an ivy league college, you're going to get a fine & a spot on a talk show to weep #CollegeCheatingScandal— Voyage Around My Dad, Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) March 13, 2019
What bothers me the most about this #CollegeCheatingScandal is these parents had the $ for top schooling, tutors, coaches, SAT/ACT prep for their kids to get in the right way! If my parents had that kind of access to education/prep maybe I would've gotten into my top choice.— Jessica van Dop (@DiningTraveler) March 13, 2019
Can you imagine what it must feel like to find out that your parents thought you were so incapable of getting in to college on your own that they illegally paid someone to fool you into thinking you were qualified? Let that sink in. #CollegeCheatingScandal— Kira Fonteneau (@fonteneau) March 13, 2019
Thanks @georgelopez for always keeping it 💯 #CollegeCheatingScandal #CollegeAdmissions #colleegscam #chicano pic.twitter.com/uxk3joCnwX— Adrian Huerta, PhD (@AdrianHuertaPhD) March 13, 2019
