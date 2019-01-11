Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Protesters are hoping to silence R Kelly by getting his music off the radio.
The hashtag ‘Mute R Kelly’ movement started in Atlanta back in 2017 with the resurgence of new sexual abuse allegations against the singer.
Kenyette Barnes, one of co-founders, says since the ‘Surviving R Kelly’ docuseries aired, the petition to get Kelly's music of airwaves is gaining more traction.
Barnes says prior to the docuseries, she got about 20 inquires a day. Since airing, it's now at over 200.
While a few radio stations across the country have joined the ‘Mute R Kelly’ movement, it's time for others to follow suit.
“By consistently playing his music and giving him a platform to be a celebrity. And to be able to maintain this "hero" status, radio stations are essentially saying that the survivors don't matter. The allegations don't matter. The only thing that matters is his music and I think that's irresponsible."
R. Kelly's attorney says that the probes are 'disgusting' and that Kelly has no further comment.
Kelly has yet to be charged with a crime.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.