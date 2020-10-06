ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media posts imploring people not to wear masks are begging to gain widespread support.
“We live in America land of the free, we should be able to choose what’s best for your personal health. If you want to wear a mask that’s fine but the force masking is what I have an issue with,” said Diane Lane, who lives in Metro Atlanta. Lane said her own research lead her to not wear a mask despite coronavirus safety guidelines issues by state health officials. a
People are calling for others not to wear masks so society can get back to a more normal way of life. While they might not find experts to support no masks, it seems they may find common ground in how open right now cities should be. Deails @cbs46 #Covid_19 #coronavirus #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/SnvxdEK69X— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 7, 2020
The posts encourage others to follow suit so that society can return to a higher level of normal.
Doctors from Stanford, Oxford and Harvard Universities have created the Barrington Declaration which states current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come.
The declaration has been signed by over 2,000 medical practitioners from around the world.
“I agree with them," said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist in Atlanta. "What my observation has been throughout this entire plague and pandemic is that we’re constantly saying the perfect is the only way to do it and the real life where we all live the better is what we can get.”
Dr. Dretler also agrees the elderly and medically vulnerable should still shelter in place, but added that those not at risk should be able to return to a 'normal' life with a more cautious approach knowing you can spread the virus.
He also added, with what they know so far, it is very unlikely for people to get the virus twice and that the nation could create an immunity ID card. Those who have recovered may also be useful in helping to create herd immunity.
“Not wearing a mask is saying I don’t care about anyone else, we’re all in this together and you should wear masks to protect other people if you’re a carrier," said Dr. Dretler. "If you’ve recovered, then you have a reasonable likelihood that you don’t really need to wear a mask, but since you’re not going to be flashing your [immunity] card it’s more so just courtesy. I mean also you don’t have to wear pants and a shirt when you walk down the street but most people would be disapproving of that,” added Dr. Dretler.
