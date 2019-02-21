FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- There are a lot of questions surrounding what actually happened to 40-year old Tamla Horsford, the local mom who died at an overnight party.
However, investigators have walked away, and ruled her death was an accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 they have officially closed the case.
With friends and family suspecting foul play, CBS46 is pushing for answers.
The host of the party stated in a 911 call,
"She's laying face down in the back yard, I'm guessing she fell off the balcony? But she's stiff."
That call is after 40-year-old Tamla Horsford's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 440 block of Woodlet Court in Cumming on the morning of November 4.
CBS46 obtained a screenshot of a now-deleted Facebook post made by that very same party host from a friend of someone there. It was posted the next day and part of it read, "There was no fall from my deck."
That post appears to dispute what investigators decided the conclusion of the case which is an accidental death and consistent with a fall.
That woman's boyfriend, Jose Barerra also spoke to the 911 operator. Barerra was fired by Forsyth County after using his access as a pre-trial services officer to look at the files on this case.
"It definitely upset us, it violated our trust," said Major Joe Perkins, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The attorney for the party host told us in part,
"The first thought was that it was a fall from the deck. Only after our client had spoken with law enforcement and heard what they thought did she post that there was no fall, as that was the original theory of law enforcement. "
Read the full statement from the attorney here:
