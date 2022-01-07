SIDNEY POITIER

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Friends, family and fans around the world are taking to social media to remember and pay their respects to Black acting legend, Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94. 

Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday in the Bahamas, according to Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas.

