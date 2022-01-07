ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Friends, family and fans around the world are taking to social media to remember and pay their respects to Black acting legend, Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94.
Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday in the Bahamas, according to Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas.
Sidney Poitier Poor People's Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968Powerful beyond the stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022
Une légende autant qu’un pionnier s’est éteint aujourd’hui à l’âge de 94 ans, et dont l’histoire du cinéma retiendra le nom pour toujours. Au revoir, monsieur Sidney Poitier. pic.twitter.com/W8Cu1fOHRn— Institut Lumière (@InstitutLumiere) January 7, 2022
A really inspiring aspect about Sidney Poitier’s career was how after 20 years of acting in other people’s projects, he just directed his own studio features. Comedies with Black or white ensembles that he made with his friends, that ended up becoming financially successful. pic.twitter.com/QqYESRZon3— Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) January 7, 2022
This beautiful, brilliant, talented Black man. Rest in Peace and Power #SidneyPoitier pic.twitter.com/RD3zhNOeX7— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 7, 2022
A tremendous loss but what a life. I stand in celebration. https://t.co/QpsUjcDkZJ— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 7, 2022
Bill Cosby and Sidney Poitier made some of the funnest movies in the 70s, Let's Do It Again and Uptown Saturday Night, which Poitier both directed. Cosby released this statement through his publicist, Andrew Wyatt: "“He was honored by AFI. And, along with many stars of stage 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SY6uIbUnll— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 7, 2022
Watching Sidney Poitier as a kid in A RAISIN IN THR SUN & GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER was like watching history unfold. He gave many Black artists their spark because of how he broke barriers in during the Golden Age in Hollywood. A true legend who created a legacy for us all. pic.twitter.com/FCXfEGtz7b— Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) January 7, 2022
